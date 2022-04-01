Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marpai updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Marpai stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Marpai has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

