Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

