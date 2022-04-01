Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.43. 10,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.