Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,793. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.62 and a 200 day moving average of $392.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.