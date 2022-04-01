Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.75.

Shares of TSE MRE traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,781. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.82 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.4400001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Insiders purchased 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620 over the last quarter.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

