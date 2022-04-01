Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Masco by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

