Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $31.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
