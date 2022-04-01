Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $48.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

MAXR stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,754,000 after buying an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,739,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

