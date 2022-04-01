MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 592,655 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.99.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 56.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

