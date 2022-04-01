McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.