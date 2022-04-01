Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 101,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,493. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

