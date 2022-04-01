Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

