megaBONK Price Reaches $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (MBONK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $98,139.97 and approximately $5,446.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00109760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

