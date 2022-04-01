Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of MCG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 89,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

