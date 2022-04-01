MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 292.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,189.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,073.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,296.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

