Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDAIF shares. HSBC upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($98.90) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($125.27) to €104.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. 45,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $60.79 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

