Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

MCY stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. 2,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

