Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Meridian in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

MRBK opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meridian has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.78.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

