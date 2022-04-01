Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB traded down $5.49 on Thursday, reaching $222.36. 24,029,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

