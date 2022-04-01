Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $223.95. 442,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The stock has a market cap of $609.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.71.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

