Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.
Metso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)
