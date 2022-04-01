M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.64.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.