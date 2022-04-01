Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,688,107. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

