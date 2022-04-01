Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

