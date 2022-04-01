Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

MPB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $424.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $43,613. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 377,007 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

