Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.22.

Middleby stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,377. Middleby has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

