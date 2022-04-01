Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 85.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.