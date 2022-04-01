Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires Shares of 114,603 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,332. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

