Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires Shares of 3,996 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 228,154 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.90. 40,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $70.41.

