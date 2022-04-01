Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,790 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

