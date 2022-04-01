Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes $434,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.56. 667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,748. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.69 and a 52 week high of $139.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.