Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 402,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,180. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

