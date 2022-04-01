Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Mill City Ventures III stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429. Mill City Ventures III has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.
Mill City Ventures III Company Profile (Get Rating)
