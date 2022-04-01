MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $48,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

