MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.26. MINISO Group shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

