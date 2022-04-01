Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MG. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 7,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,281. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.96.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
