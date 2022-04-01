Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 921 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 377,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

