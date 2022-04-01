Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.95 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

