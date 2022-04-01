Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.04. 114,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The company has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.11 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

