Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 486 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NKE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.79. The stock had a trading volume of 225,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.91. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

