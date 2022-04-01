Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 728,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock remained flat at $$11.59 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

