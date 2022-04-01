Mizuho Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $172.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $124.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.77.

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. American Trust acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,454.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

