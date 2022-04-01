Mizuho Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $215.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.16.

SQ stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.42. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Square by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

