MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.73. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.56 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

