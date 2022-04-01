Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

MDV opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,049 shares of company stock worth $159,314.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

