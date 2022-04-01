ModivCare Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ModivCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ModivCare by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

