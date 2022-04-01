Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 29,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 95,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 276,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,720. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

