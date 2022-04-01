Morgan Stanley Downgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

