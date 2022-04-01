Morgan Stanley Downgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.16.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

