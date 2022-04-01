Morgan Stanley Increases Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,410 ($18.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.93) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 1,191 ($15.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 923.30. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 599.50 ($7.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,269 ($16.62). The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.14.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.52), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,226,538.28).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

